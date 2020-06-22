That's $271 less than you'd pay for these speakers purchases separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- two S809 floorstanding speakers
- two S801 bookshelf speakers
- one S81center channel speaker
- one J 10 300W front-firing subwoofer
That's a savings of $81 off list price. Buy Now at BuyDig
- No warranty information is provided.
- 4x full range speakers
- 2x bass producing passive radiators
- Bluetooth 4.2 & NFC
- Model: PA30W
Apply coupon code "213THTR" to save. That's $160 off list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
Take up to half off printers, speakers, smart home items, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save on over 70 items, including drones, cameras, stabilizers, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Save on cameras, drones, laptops, gadgets, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
Save $697 and be the least appreciated neighbour ever with these powerful speakers. Buy Now at Adorama
- In Walnut
- 2 S 809 Floorstanding Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 81 CEN Center Speaker
- 2 Jamo S 801 Bookshelf Dolby Atmos Ready Speakers
- Jamo S 810 SUB 150W 10" Subwoofer
- Model: 1064578 K2
You'll pay $110 more if buying via another storefront. Buy Now at Adorama
- frequency response 38Hz to 200kHz
- 22,000 ohms impedance
- Model: 89502
The next best price we could find is more than double. Buy Now at Adorama
- 0.5" mylar tweeter
- 6.5" polypropylene woofer
- 8-ohms impedance
- 75Hz to 22,000Hz frequency response
