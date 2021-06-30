Jamo S Speakers at Adorama: 40% to 70% off

Shop over 30 speakers, sets, and pairs. Shop Now at Adorama
- Pictured is the Jamo S 803 Dolby Atmos Bookshelf Speaker Pair for $109 (low by $70).
That's $500 under the lowest price we could find in any color. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Red at this price.
- frequency response of 110Hz – 21kHz
- 8 Ohms nominal impedance
- 1" MCC dome tweeter
- dual 3" micro ceramic composite cone woofers
- Model: M8
Save on nearly 20 refurbished items from JBL and AKG. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- These items are covered by Harman’s 30-day return guarantee.
- Pictured is the Refurb JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $134.99 ($45 less than buying it new elsewhere).
It's the lowest price we could find by $401. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Red at this price.
- 1" tweeter
- dual 3” micro ceramic composite woofers
- 110Hz to 21,000Hz frequency response
- Model: REVM8SP2
That's a great price for a new, unopened model direct from the maufacturer. You'll pay at least $8 more for an open-box model on eBay. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- also works with 3.5mm jack devices
- LED accent lights
- mic and headphone enabled
- measures 16" x 2.5" x 2.8"
- Model: TT-SK018
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $70. Buy Now at Adorama
- includes wireless subwoofer, four satellite speakers, and one center unit speaker
- spun copper IMG cones
- satellite/center channel frequency response of 110Hz to 23kHz
- subwoofer frequency response of 38Hz to 120Hz
- Model: 1069074
Save on the latest tech, photography, gear, smart devices, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's the best price we could find for any color by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
It's $236 under list, and back at the best price we've seen. It's a current low by $100. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- 3 5" polyfiber woofers
- Dolby Atmos ready
- Model: 1064325
