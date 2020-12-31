New
James Bond 007 "No Time to Die" 1-oz. Gold Bar
$2,012
free shipping

This gold bar features the 007 logo on one side and the title of the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die", on the other. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by liberty.coin via eBay.
  • 1 troy oz.
  • 999.9 fineness
  • British Royal Mint
Comments
5 comments
Redmont
There is nothing wrong with this bar BUT in my opinion if part of the reason you are buying gold is to guard against the remote possibility of a natural or economic disaster then you are much better off getting a Krugerrand or US or Canadian gold coin for the same price or even less. If push comes to shove and you need to use gold as a form of currency —everyone will recognize a coin but — in the absence of a functioning internet — many people will not recognize that this is real.
2 weeks 2 days ago
jimcesariojr
ebay has it for $1984
December 9, 2020
samlopes900se
Ask and spot are different but $155 over spot is not really a deal...
December 8, 2020
bigpike
ask price and spot price are different
December 8, 2020
TheIconoclast
The price of gold is $1840/oz as of 12/8/20
December 8, 2020