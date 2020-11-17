Save on over 800 women's puffer, quilted, and parka jackets. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Sebby Women's Hooded Puffer Jacket for $40 (a low by $4).
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save 50% off the list price. Apply code "B3QLG" to bag free shipping. Buy Now at Blair
- Available in several colors (Mediterranean Blue pictured) and in sizes S to XL at this price.
- 2XL and 3XL drop to $29.99.
That's the best price we could find by $109. Buy Now at The North Face
- Available in several colors (New Taupe Green Matte pictured).
It's $18 cheaper than the best we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Marmot
- It's available in large sizes only at this price in Grey/Navy.
- You'd pay $15 more to get it in Black or Fig, but there are more sizes available and it's still a low.
That's the best price we could find for this jackets, in any colors, by at least $18. Buy Now at Patagonia
- Available in several colors (Birch White pictured).
There are over 8,600 men's, women's, and kids' clothing items and shoes to choose from. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Update: Shipping is free sitewide.
Save on frying pans, saucepans, skillets, woks, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Save on over 300 blankets and throws with prices starting at $20. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Nordstrom Rack Jacqaurd Tassel Trim Throw for $19.97.
Men's shoes start at
$22 $9, women's shirts at $6 $4, and sheet sets at $25, among other savings. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Sign In or Register