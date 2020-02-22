Open Offer in New Tab
Jackery, Inc · 13 mins ago
Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station
$400 $600
free shipping

Jackery Inc via Amazon offers the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $399.99 via coupon code "JACKERY500" and the $50 off clip coupon. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Jackery, Inc

Features
  • 3 USB outputs
  • 12-volt DC car port
  • AC outlet plug
  • compatible with Jackery SolarSaga for solar charging (not included)
  • 8mm DC input
  • LCD display
Details
Comments
  • Code "JACKERY500"
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 13 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
