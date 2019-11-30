Open Offer in New Tab
Jackery, Inc · 18 mins ago
Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station
$399 $499
free shipping

Jackery Inc via Amazon offers the Jackery Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $399 with free shipping. Buy Now at Jackery, Inc

  • This deal will be available again at the same price on Cyber Monday (Dec 2) at 3 am ET to 2:59 am ET the follow morning.
Features
  • 3 USB outputs
  • 12-volt DC car port
  • AC outlet plug
  • compatible with Jackery SolarSaga for solar charging (not included)
  • 8mm DC input
  • LCD display
  • Expires in 23 hr
    Published 18 min ago
