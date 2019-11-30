Open Offer in New Tab
Jackery, Inc
Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station w/ Solar Panel
$369 $430
free shipping

Jackery Inc. via Amazon offers its Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station with the Jackery SolarSaga 60-watt Solar Panel for $429.98. Coupon code "JACKERYCARE" cuts that to $368.78. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Jackery, Inc

Features
  • 110-volt AC outlet
  • two USB power ports
  • 12-volt DC port
  • 67,000mAh charge capacity
  • solar charging
Details
Comments
  • Code "JACKERYCARE"
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
