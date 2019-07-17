Today only, Jackery via Amazon offers its Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for $249.99. Coupon code "JACKERY240" cuts it to $199.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
- 110-volt AC outlet for small appliances up to 200 watts
- two USB power ports
- 12-volt DC port
- 67,000mAh charge capacity
- charging via solar panel (sold separately)
Brilex via Amazon offers its X-Dragon 25,000mAh Portable Power Bank for $36.89. Coupon code "83NYN62K" cuts that to $18.44. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dual USB ports
- USB Type-C port
- micro USB port
- LCD display
- FCC, RoHS, & CE certified
- Model: 5647467495
AllPowers Direct via Amazon offers its AllPowers 22,000mAh Portable Battery Pack for $28.49. Coupon code "T5JBD8VP" cuts it to $14.24. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- dual USB 2.4-amp outputs
- Model: AP-PB-010-BLA
Aoputek via Amazon offers the Dodocool 20,100mAh Portable Battery Pack for $42.99. Coupon code "9VAGVA6L" drops it to $25.79. With free shipping, that's $13 under our October mention, $74 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- USB-C Power Delivery input/output port
- 2 USB-A charging ports
iWalk Direct via Amazon offers the iWalk 10,000mAh Portable Charger for $39.99. Coupon code "30off123" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Quick Charge 3.0
- 2 built-in cables
- LCD display
