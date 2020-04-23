up to 50% off

Personalize your DealNews Experience
Huge savings on fun games to enjoy at home on virtually any game console. Prices from $12.49. Shop Now
Save on over 100 games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Find a variety of titles including Doom 3, SEGA AGES Sonic the Hedgehog, and Reigns: Game of Thrones. Shop Now at Nintendo
Destiny 2 offers a healthy dose of shooting and space magic and with its recent transition to a free-to-play base, a huge chunk of it is accessible for nothing. This action MMO is all about long term character progression with best in class first person shooter mechanics and one of the more intriguing universes in gaming, should you be interested in diving deep into some lore. Shop Now
You all know the deal about Fortnite by now but the thing you might not know is that it is, in fact, actually a good game. It's set the gold standard for a constantly evolving live game world and so sticking with it over time is particularly enjoyable since you'll get to appreciate new weapon and gear additions as well as the landscape literally changing. Plus, it's got a banana in a suit. Shop Now
Ain't no party like a Netflix Party cos a Netflix Party don't require close proximity with other people. Shop Now
HBO is making over 500 hours of select TV and movie content available for free within the HBO Go and HBO Now apps or via hbogo.com or hbonow.com. You don't even need an account. Shop Now
That's a great, stimulating way to keep kids' occupied for hours. Shop Now
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
