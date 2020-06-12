Save on jerky, sticks, steak strips, bars, sausages, and cold crafted items. Shop Now
- Apply code "SASOFF" to get this discount.
- Shipping adds $7.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (pre-discount).
Provide your PayPal details, upload your receipt, and you'll be sent the full price you pay for your pint. Shop Now
- It applies to in-store purchases only.
- It's for first-time customers only and there's a limit of one rebate per household.
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Save $176 on a huge assortment of filet mignon, top sirloin, chicken, pork, sausages, cod, meatballs, sides, dessert, and more. Buy Now at Omaha Steaks
If you've already torn through that stash that was supposed to last six months (hey, no judgement here), here's your chance to restock. Shop Now
- Buy snacks for yourself or donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes in need. (Shipping costs are waived for donations.)
- Enter your ZIP code to choose a participating troop.
If the budget is tight, but you're looking for new activities for the kids, this is a great free option! Shop Now
- You can download the card templates and print them out for free.
- This is the beta version of the game.
- fill-in-the-blank comedy game
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
Maybe you're still social distancing. Doesn't mean you can't make video calls more magical! Download one of six backgrounds to use during these calls and visit the wonderful world of Disney! Shop Now
- Scroll to the middle of the page for downloading instructions.
- six backgrounds are available
Sign In or Register