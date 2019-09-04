Personalize your DealNews Experience
Jabra Company Store via Rakuten offers its Jabra Move Wireless Bluetooth Headset in Red for $29.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $25.49. With free shipping, that's $33 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find now by $37. Buy Now
Jabra Company Store via Amazon offers its refurbished Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Sport Earbuds in Titanium Black for $99.99. Clip the $6 off coupon on the page to cut the price to $93.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $26, although we saw it for $9 less in our mention from last month. Buy Now
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $129.99. That's $15 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best today by $15.) Buy Now
NationWide Distributors via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $157.34. Coupon code "NWD24" cuts that to $132.99. With free shipping and excluding the mention below, that's the second best price we've ever seen and the best deal now by $12. (For further comparison, we saw it for $130 at limited select locations in our mention from five days ago). Buy Now
MijiaerDirect via Amazon offers its Mijiaer True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $46.99. Coupon code "6JAJDGH2" cuts the price to $25.84. With free shipping, that's $21 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lasdolod Store via Amazon offers its Lasdolod Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds for $29.99. Coupon code "50TRIGOD" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off most items sitewide via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Some exclusions apply. Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
CPO Outlets via Rakuten offers the Briggs & Stratton Q6500 QuietPower Series Inverter Generator for $1,099.99. Coupon code "CPO125" drops that to $974.99. Plus, you'll bag $48.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $73, although most charge $1,225 or more. Deal ends August 31. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
