eBay · 46 mins ago
$100 free
free shipping
Jabra via eBay offers its refurbished Jabra Elite Active 65t True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds in Black for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $15 under our mention from five days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $70 less than the best deal for a new pair.) Buy Now
- A 180-day Jabra warranty applies.
- sweat- and dust-resistant
- connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
- Model: 100-99010002-NRC
Published 46 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 6 days ago
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$140 $159
free shipping
Amazon offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $19 today. Buy Now
- it's marked as out of stock but can still be purchased at this price
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonBasics Headphones
up to 56% off
Amazon takes up to 56% off a selection of AmazonBasics Headphones for kids and adults, with prices starting at $7.99. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack
$8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $4
Aikon via Amazon offers its Aikonsound Wired Earbud Headphones 2-Pack for $11.98. Coupon code "7NPIX6TQ" cuts that to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. These earbuds are magnetic with a built-in microphone and come with a zippered case.
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Doqaus Bluetooth 4.2 Over-Ear Headphones
$16 $33
free shipping
Doqaus via Amazon offers its Doqaus Bluetooth 4.2 Over-Ear Headphones in Black for $32.99. Coupon code "UM7QPX8B" cuts that to $16.49. With free shipping, that's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- foldable
- swivel ear-cups
- dual 40mm drivers
- up to 35 hours of playback per full-charge
eBay · 5 days ago
Refurb Samsung Dual 1.7GHz 12" Chromebook
$60
free shipping
2nd-best price we've seen and a low by $30
Brown Bear Tech via eBay offers the refurbished 2.4-lb. Samsung Exynos 5 1.7GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $4 under our August mention and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $30.) This 0.8"-thick laptop features:
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- webcam
- Google Chrome OS
eBay · 2 days ago
Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone
$195 $639
free shipping
Smarter.Phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $194.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen for this phone. (Outside of other eBay sellers, it's the best price for a refurb today by $15.) Buy Now
- Note: A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 4 wks ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
