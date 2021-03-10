New
eBay · 50 mins ago
Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $100
free shipping

That's a $9 drop from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price now by $60, although most charge around $100 or more.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Jabra via eBay.
Features
  • up to 9 hours of battery life
  • wireless range up to 33 feet
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones eBay Jabra
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register