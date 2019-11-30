Open Offer in New Tab
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$56 $170
free shipping

Best outright price we've seen, low now by $14. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Use "BF20" to drop the price
  • Sold by Jabra via Rakuten.
  • A 2-year Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • sweat and dust resistant
  • connect via USB, mini-jack, or Bluetooth
  • up to 5-hours run time on full charge
  • charging case
  • Model: 100-99000000-NRC
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 21 hr
    Published 20 min ago
