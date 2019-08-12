New
Jabra Elite 65e Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$30 $200
Jabra via eBay offers its refurbished Jabra Elite 65e Bluetooth Headphones in Titanium Black or Copper Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now

  • A 180-day warranty is provided.
  • up to 13 hours of playback
  • active noise cancellation
  • IP54 dust- and water-protection
