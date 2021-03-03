It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Jabra Online Store via Newegg.
- built-in mic
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 29-ohms resistance
- up to 14 hours playback
- Bluetooth 4.0
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $73.
Update: It's now $28.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Jabra via eBay.
- Available in Navy.
- They are also available in Mint for $28.99. (Search "164495399644" to find them.)
- up to 9 hours of battery life
- wireless range up to 33 feet
- Model: 100-99040000-20
Apply code "BT40" to save $40. Buy Now at Boltune
- Available in Black or White.
- Bluetooth 5.2
- 4 mics
- up to 6 hours playtime on single charge
- USB-C charging case
- Model: BT-BH021
Take half off when you apply coupon code "KMDFDGA2". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black (pictured) or Gray.
- Sold by JH2017 via Amazon.
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth 5.0
- machine washable band
- removeable ultra-thin speakers/headphones
- functions as sleep headphones, sleep mask, and sports headband
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
Shop and save on a selection of headphones and earbuds from brands like Sony, apple, Skullcandy, Beats, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured are the Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Headphones for $29.99 (a low by $9).
That's $49 under what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at Newegg
- single stroke, 80cc OHV engine
- two AC 120V 13A outlets, one 12V DC 8A outlet, one 5V DC USB outlet
- eight hour run time on half load
- Model: G2319N
Save on hundreds of game titles including The Flower Collectors, Gal*Gun Returns (soon to be released), and LEGO City Undercover. Prices start at $2. Shop Now at Nintendo
- Pictured is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind for Nintendo Switch for $14.99 ($10 off).
- Nintendo Switch, 3DS, and Wii U titles included
It's $82 less than buying them separately elsewhere and the best deal we've seen for the Office software alone. Buy Now at Newegg
- AVG Internet Security 2020 for up to 5 devices
- Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 for 1 device
Apply coupon code "EMCESHY22" to drop it to $94.49. That's a buck lower than everywhere else. Buy Now at Newegg
- transfer speeds up to 2400 MB/s
- Model: CT1000P2SSD8
Sign In or Register