Daily Steals · 21 mins ago
Jabra Eclipse Bluetooth Headset
$55 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Tips
  • Apply code "DNJBRA" to get this discount.
Features
  • includes carrying case
  • dual microphones
  • voice control via Siri / Google Assistant button
  • tap or double tap controls
  • up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge (up to 7 with charging case)
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNJBRA "
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
