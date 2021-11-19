Similar ones start around $25 on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by jw.market via eBay.
- LED sign programmable via smartphone app
- micro USB charging
-
-
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Save on over 300 styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Fila Heritage Unstructured Cap for $12.97 ($15 off)
Brands on offer include Tommy Hilfiger, Bulova, Invicta, Nine West, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Invicta Men's Pro Diver Quartz Chronograph Watch for $62.99 ($110 off).
Save 50% to 75% on a selection of handbags and wallets from brands like Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, DKNY, Coach, Guess, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Signature Voyager East West Tote for $164 ($64 low).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Save on a selection of Milwaukee power tools, combo kits, drill bits, organizers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 2553-21 M12 FUEL CP Li-Ion Hex 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $99 ($109 off).
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
