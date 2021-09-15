New
SideDeal · 19 mins ago
$12 $80
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find for two pairs by $28 Buy Now at SideDeal
Tips
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping.
Features
- frequency response: 20Hz to 20,000Hz
- 8-hour battery
- in-line 3-button remote and mic
- Bluetooth range 30-feet
Details
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 mo ago
Woot Summer Audio Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Save on brands such as Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
Kohl's · 6 days ago
Headphones at Kohl's
Up to 64% off + Kohl's Cash
free shipping w/ $75
Save on brands such as Beats, JBL, Cleer, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- You'll also get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable online or in-store from September 17 to 26).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones for $199.99 w/ $40 KC (savings of $20).
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sony Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$18 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
That's a savings of $22 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In White
Features
- up to 15 hours' battery life
- Model: WI-C310/B
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb Sony Noise-Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
$50 $200
free shipping
That's $48 less than buying a new pair from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
