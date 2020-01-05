Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 14 mins ago
JVC 70" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$525 $530
pickup at Walmart

That's $375 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to drop the price to $524.64.
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Model: LT-70MAW795
