Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Walmart · 1 hr ago
JVC 70" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$515 $530
pickup at Walmart

That's $375 off and the lowest price we've seen.

Update: The price has dropped to $519.99. Opt for in-store pickup to further drop it to $514.74. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Model: LT-70MAW795
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 hr ago
    Verified 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart JVC
LED 4K Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register