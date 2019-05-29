Walmart offers the JVC 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from a week ago, $220 off list, and the all-time lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • media streaming apps (Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs