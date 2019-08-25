New
Walmart · 35 mins ago
JVC 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television
$430 $650
free shipping

Walmart offers the JVC 65" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $429.99 with free shipping. That's $220 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was briefly $20 less a month ago. Buy Now

  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • USB, HDMI
  • Smart TV apps
  • Model: LT-65MA877
