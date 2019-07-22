New
Walmart · 29 mins ago
JVC 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$350
free shipping

Walmart offers the JVC 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $349.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $150. (For further comparison, it was $50 less in February.) Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • USB 2.0
  • LED backlight
  • Model: LT-55MA877
LED 54" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV
