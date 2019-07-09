New
Walmart · 24 mins ago
JVC 32" 720p Flat LED Roku Smart Television
$130 $200
free shipping
Walmart offers the JVC 32" 720p Flat LED Roku Smart Television for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $20 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • Dual-band wireless connectivity
  • Roku Smart TV (with access to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • VESA 200mm x 100mm compatible
  • Model: LT-32MAW388
