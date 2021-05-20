JLab Audio Go Air Headphones for $19
New
eBay · 26 mins ago
JLab Audio Go Air Headphones
$19 $30
free shipping

That's a low by a buck, although most stores charge $30 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • In Black.
  • Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • 30 feet max range
  • In-ear style
  • 5 hour battery life
  • 1.5 hour charging time
  • 3 pairs of gel ear tips
  • charging cable
  • charging case (380 mAh)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Headphones eBay JLab Audio
Mac Popularity: 1/5 Under $50
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register