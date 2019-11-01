eBay · 38 mins ago
JJRC X9 Heron WiFi RC Quadcopter Drone with 2K Camera
$174 $249
free shipping

That's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by 5thavenue-ph via eBay.
  • available in White or Black
  • GPS positioning
  • up to 15 mins flying time
  • FPV real-time transmission
  • 5G WiFi
  • Expires 11/1/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
