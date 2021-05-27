JHS Pedals at Sweetwater: 15% off

New
Sweetwater · 1 hr ago
15% off
free shipping
New JHS pedals are rarely discounted, so take advantage of this sale while you can. Ask your guitar-playing dad which ones he wants for Father's Day. He'll have an answer for you, even if you personally have no idea about the difference between delay, reverb, overdrive, and distortion. Dad knows. Shop Now at Sweetwater
Tips
- Pictured is the JHS 3 Series Delay Pedal for $84.15 ($15 off).
- Some items are backordered but can be ordered now at the discounted price.
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/1/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
