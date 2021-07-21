JGMaker Artist-D 3D Printer for $499
JG Maker · 1 hr ago
JGMaker Artist-D 3D Printer
$499 $599
Features
  • independent dual extruder
  • 300mm x 300mm x 400mm build size
  • 0.4mm nozzle diameter
  • LCD display
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
