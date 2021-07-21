JGMaker Artist-D 3D Printer for $399

JG Maker · 13 hrs ago
$399 $599
free shipping
Use code "ATDE55K" to save $200 off list price. Buy Now at JG Maker
Features
- independent dual extruder
- 300mm x 300mm x 400mm build size
- 0.4mm nozzle diameter
- LCD display
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Creality Halot-one UV Resin 3D Printer
$162 $249
free shipping
Apply coupon code "Z73VLIGD" for a savings of $87. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 500g.
- Sold by Starmoonus via Amazon.
Features
- strong kernel
- efficient slicing
- integral light source
- dual cooling systems
- 5" mMonochrome LCD
Monoprice · 1 wk ago
Monoprice MP Mini SLA LCD High Resolution Resin 3D Printer
$140 $180
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $315. Buy Now at Monoprice
Features
- auto leveling
- LCD display
- UV photosensitive resin
- magnetic build plate
- Model: 35435
