JCPenney · 14 mins ago
$16 $90
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the JF J. Ferrar Men's Sharkskin Flat-Front Classic-Fit Suit Pants in Gray for $19.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $15.99. That's $74 off and the lowest price we could find. Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. They're available in sizes 30x30 to 36x32. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Clothin Men's Belted Side-Elastic Cargo Pants
$13 $21
free shiping w/ Prime
Clothin Outdoor via Amazon offers its Clothin Men's Belted Side-Elastic Cargo Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) from $20.99. Coupon code "LRSTG5U7" cuts the starting price to $12.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 below our mention from two weeks ago, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to 3XL
Amazon · 5 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts
from $13 $19
free shipping
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers the Geek Lighting Men's Soccer Training Pants and Shorts in select styles and colors (D-Navy pictured) with prices starting from $18.99. Coupon code "8CEALKIP" drops the starting price to $13.29. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $2 less three weeks ago. Shop Now
Tips
- The 2-in-1-Gray Shorts are available for $11.39 with free shipping for Prime members by clipping the 10% coupon on the page and applying the same code above. Select the shorts to see clippable coupon.
Features
- available in select sizes XS to XXL
Amazon · 4 days ago
Zoomhill Men's Stretch Hiking Pants
$34 $50
free shipping
Leili Sportswear via Amazon offers the Zoomhill Men's Stretch Hiking Pants in Dark Gray or Navy for $49.99. Clip the 6% off on-page coupon and apply code "255IZ4OM" to cut the price to $34.49. With free shipping, that's $16 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The Green Camo or Grey Camo options are priced at $54.99 and drop to $37.94 using the same code and clip coupon.
Features
- available in sizes S to 3XL
- Model: 03-PND5-W95T
Amazon · 2 days ago
Clothin Men's Elastic-Waist Drawstring Pants
from $14 $24
free shipping w/ Prime
Clothin Outdoor via Amazon offers the Clothin Men's Elastic-Waist Drawstring Pants in several colors (Black pictured) from $23.99. Coupon code "MRHFPVT8" drops the starting price to $14.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from S to 3XL
Macy's · 10 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Straight-Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Pants
$16
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Straight-Fit All Seasons Tech Khaki Pants in Burma Grey for $16.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 33x32 to 38x29
Macy's · 3 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Walmart · 1 mo ago
George Men's Flat Front Pants
from $5
pickup at Walmart
Save up to $7 off list price
For in-store pickup only and with stock varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front Pants in Black Soot or Barley for $5. That's $3 under our September mention, $7 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Also available are the same pants in several more colors for $7. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Pickup varies by ZIP and color.) They're available in select sizes from 30 to 42 and select lengths from 29 to 34.
Macy's · 5 days ago
Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants
$16 $55
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Volcom Men's Modern Stretch Pants in Vineyard Green or Bordeaux Brown for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 29 to 40
JCPenney · 21 mins ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Mulberry pictured) for $5. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) It's available in sizes S to XXL. That's $2 off and a very low price for a men's polo shirt. Buy Now
JCPenney · 22 hrs ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $10. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 42 mins ago
Big Mouth Toys Big Mouth Can Secret Safe
$6
pickup at JCPenney
It's the best price we could find by $5
JCPenney offers the Big Mouth Can Secret Safe in Hormel Chili or Hormel Corned Beef Hash for $7.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" cuts that to $6.39. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup costs $3.95 for stores without same-day pickup available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Deal ends June 6.
JCPenney · 6 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes · 1 day ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 4 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$178 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 2 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 5 days ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
