JEGS Performance via eBay offers the Jegs Performance 69-Piece Screwdriver Set for $22.99 with free shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in June. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool for $4 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Amazon offers the DeWalt 20-volt Cordless Cable Stripper Kit for $363 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Fiskars 29" Machete for $23.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Stalwart 130-Piece Hand Tool Set for $15.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Home Depot still offers it for the same price with in-store pickup. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
