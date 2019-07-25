- Create an Account or Login
JCPenney takes an extra 30% off sitewide via coupon code "BLAC43". Alternatively, use coupon code "SAVING6" to get 40% off regular-price orders of $40 or more or 60% off regular-price orders of $100 or more. Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $99 or more qualify for free shipping. Alternatively, ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95 and free for most orders over $25; free same-day pickup may also be available for select items. Shop Now
Crate & Barrel takes up to 60% off during its Big Summer Clearance Event. Shipping starts at $4.95, but some items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon discounts a selection of smart home, home improvement, tools, and hardware during its Summer Renovation Event with prices starting at $4.88. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Save on brands such as Delta, Chamberlain, Craftsman, 3M, Nest, Kohler, and more. Shop Now
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of Ryobi tools and combo kits. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.59. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
