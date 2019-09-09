Personalize your DealNews Experience
JCPenney takes an extra 20% off sitewide via coupon code "33SAVE". Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Orders of $99 or more score free shipping.) Shop Now
Dick's Sporting Goods cuts up to 75% off a selection of clearance apparel, shoes, sporting goods, camping equipment, and more. Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping on select items and orders of $49 or more. (Large items may incur additional fees. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Get free samples from brands big and small! Past samples have included products from such brands as Green Mountain, Kilz, Folgers, Kind, Oxi Clean, and many more. Shop Now
13 Deals takes up to 90% off a wide range of items during its End of Summer Clearance Sale. Plus, bag a flat $5 shipping rate via coupon code "SUMMER19". (Shipping starts at $2.99, but increases with order total.) Save on apparel, gadgets, snacks, and more. Shop Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
That's $65 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
