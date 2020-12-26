New
JCPenney · 42 mins ago
JCPenney Winter Sale
up to 50% off + extra 30% off $75
extra 10% off w/ pickup

Women's shoes start at $10, women's jackets at $11, men's jackets at $15, and men's jeans at $26, among other savings. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee and knock an extra 10% off your order, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
  • Get an extra 30% off orders of $75 or more via coupon code "REFRESH8".
  • Clearance items are excluded from the coupon offer.
  • Code "REFRESH8 "
  • Expires 1/4/2021
