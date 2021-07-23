JCPenney Super Summer Savings: Up to 60% off

Apply coupon code "SHOP4BTS" to save on over 4,700 items including clothing for the entire family, as well as decor, kitchenware, pet items, and more. Prices start from $3 after the coupon. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured are the St. John's Bay Men's Comfort Stretch 10" Chino Shorts for $11.24 after coupon ($25 off).
Score great savings on laptops, Apple products, TVs, Amazon devices, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 180 models, from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Nokia, and more, with savings of up to $470. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G Enabled 128GB Android Smartphone for $729.99 ($470 off).
Save on a very wide array of items from home to clothing, electronics and desktops, garden tools, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $109.99 (low by $25).
Save on toys, kitchen appliances, phone accessories, bedding, power tools, exercise gear, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Apply coupon code "COOLBUY6" to save $34 off list price. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- Available in Light Wash or Capulet Olive.
Sign In or Register