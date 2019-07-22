JCPenney takes an extra 30% off select items via coupon code "BLAC43". Alternatively, code "4HURRY" cuts an extra 20% off no minimum or 25% off orders of $100 or more for select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, and home. Shipping starts at $3.95 with ship-to-store pickup, however orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). Shop Now
- "4HURRY" takes 10% off select furniture, mattresses, housewares, small electronics, fitness equipment and accessories, floor care, custom blinds, shades, watches, and salon products.
Code "BLAC43"
Code "4HURRY"
Expires 7/22/2019
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Questar Ride Shoes in Scarlet/Core Black for $34.99. In-cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $6 under our January mention and is the best price we could find by $37. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7.5 to 13
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Alphabounce Beyond Team Shoes in several colors (Power Red pictured) for $40.99. Add to cart to cut the price to $30.74. With free shipping, that's $3 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's a current best by $31.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 4.5 to 15
Columbia takes 50% off select men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes as part of its Columbia Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) Shop Now
Uniqlo discounts a range of men's and women's styles as part of its Summer Celebration Sale. Plus, these orders receive free shipping (which usually adds $5).
Update: Shipping is now $5. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.62. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $16.80 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's up to $27 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $3 less two weeks ago. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
