JCPenney Sizzling Hot Summer Sale

JCPenney · 33 mins ago
JCPenney discounts a range of apparel and accessories, jewelry, home items and more as part of its Sizzling Summer Sale. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid shipping fees which start at $8.95, or bag free shipping on orders $99 or more. Shop Now
Tips
- Choose ship-to-store pickup if same-day pickup isn't available – it adds $3.95, or is free on orders of $25 or more.
Details
Comments
Expires 7/1/2019
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Overstock Items at Amazon
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon continues to take up to 70% off a selection of overstock items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop for a little bit of everything — from groceries to beauty products, jewelry, electronics, homewares, toys, and more. Shop Now
Home Depot · 5 days ago
Home Depot Red White and Blue Savings
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $45
Home Depot cuts up to 40% off select items as part of its Red, White, and Blue Savings. (Prices are as marked.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at $5.99, or bag free shipping with many orders of $45 or more. (Select items under $45 also ship free. Some oversized items may incur additional fees.) Discounted items include appliances, patio furniture, grills, outdoor power equipment, tools, furniture, lighting, and storage. Shop Now
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
Home Depot Father's Day Sale: Up to 40% off
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $45
Home Depot takes up to 40% off a selection of power tools, patio furniture, home furniture, luggage, and more during its Father's Day Sale. Shipping starts at $5.99, although orders of $45 or more bag free shipping. (Some oversize items may incur additional fees; in-store pickup is also available for many items.) Shop Now
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Walmart Savings Center
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, automotive items, home goods, and more in its Savings Center. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Large items may have additional fees.) Shop Now
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
- 60% cotton / 40% polyester
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a saving of $10 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 4 days ago
Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket
$23 $60
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Columbia Men's Flattop Ridge Full-Zip Fleece Jacket in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's $2 under our March mention, $37 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Kohl's offers it in Black and Charcoal for size S only for $20.95 after shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 4 days ago
St. John's Bay Sleeveless Shift Dress
$12 $44
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Sleeveless Shift Dress in Black or Navy for $17. Apply coupon code "REA472" to cut that to $11.90. Opt for same-day in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
