JCPenney Semi-Annual Jewelry Sale: extra 25% off

Save on necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, watches, and more. Plus, coupon code "HEIRLOOM" takes an extra 25% off many items, dropping starting prices to as low as $10. Shop Now at JCPenney
- The code gives 30% off instead when paying with a JCPenney credit card.
- Orders of $75 or more ship free; otherwise, choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
- Pictured are the 1.0-TCW Diamond Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings for $160.71 after the code ($339 off).
Find deep discounts on a variety of watches, eyewear, jewelry and more. Plug, bag free shipping with coupon code "CLFSHIP" (an additional savings of $5.99 for orders under $99). Shop Now at Ashford
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Men's Achieve Watch for $35 (low by $8).
That's a savings of $683 off list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- In White Gold or Yellow Gold
Save on your favorite bling, whether you're looking for diamonds, gemstones, or gold. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Wrapped in Love 1-ct. tcw Diamond Baguette Cluster Ring for $1,600 ($2,400 off).
Save on a variety of diamond pendants from $16.68. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 1/10-tcw. Natural Rose Cut Diamond Leaf Necklace for $24.99 ($274 off).
Save on a huge selection of furniture, including brand names. Code "LOVESEAT" takes an extra 25% to 30% off select items over $750 in this sale. Also, "FLASH28" takes an extra 10% off of many more items in the sale. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Signature Design by Ashley Essex 5-piece Dining Set for $863 after coupon "LOVESEAT" (a savings of $297).
- Choose in-store pickup where available, to avoid shipping charges. Some items ship for free.
That's $51 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in English Brown, Black, or British Khaki.
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Scroll down to find select jeans discounted 40%. Plus, coupon code "GOSAVE30" takes an extra 30% off. (Eligible items are marked.) Discounted brands include Levi's, Arizona, St. John's Bay, Blue Spice, Thereabouts, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the Arizona Men's Advance Flex 360 Slim Fit Jean for $19.59 after coupon ($30 off).
- Choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 ship to store fee.
Apply coupon code "FLASH28" to save an extra 35% off over 14,000 already discounted items. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Orders of $75 ship free; otherwise choose same day pickup where available to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee or $3.95 store pickup charge.
- Pictured is the Fieldcrest Arden Sheer Single Curtain Panel in Graphite from $15.59 after coupon.
Sign In or Register