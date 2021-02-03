New
JCPenney · 54 mins ago
JCPenney Presidents' Day Sale
up to 60% off + 10% off
free shipping w/ $75

Scroll down to see the Presidents' Day sale – it focuses on furniture, mattresses, blinds, and shades, with an extra 10% off via coupon code "CUTIEPIE". Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • The same coupon also applies to its ongoing Valentine's Day sale, where it takes an extra 25% off (or an extra 30% off $75 or more).
  • Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. (Oversized items may incur extra charges, and mattress orders of $599 or more get free shipping.)
  • Pictured is the Serta Perfect Sleeper Elmcrest Firm Pillowtop from $699 after coupon (at least $1,301 off).
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "CUTIEPIE"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Store Events JCPenney
Presidents' Day Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register