New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
30% off
JCPenney takes up to 70% off a selection of Outdoor Oasis patio furniture, decor, and accessories. Plus, coupon code "BLAC43" cuts an extra 30% off. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or shipping surcharges on larger items. Shop Now
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 day ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa Slat Top Table 7pc Patio Dining Set
$283 $1,350
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa Slat Top Table 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $404.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $283.49. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $15 shipping surcharge. That's $1,006 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- six chairs and a table
New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
New
JCPenney · 3 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow
$14 $42
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Home Expressions Sherpa Back Bed Rest Pillow in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $28 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 21" x 20" x 13"
- 100 percent polyester
Sign In or Register