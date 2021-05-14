Jcpenney Men's Flash Sale: Extra 40% off
JCPenney · 40 mins ago
JCPenney Men's Flash Sale
Extra 40% off
free shipping w/ $75

Use coupon code "MENSWEAR" for an extra 40% off men's apparel, accessories, and shoes. For other eligible items, use coupon code "GREATDAD" for up to an extra 25% off on home goods, furniture, electronics, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney

  • St. John's Bay Men's Comfort Stretch 10" Cargo Shorts for $14.39 (pictured, $26 off)
  • Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
  • Code "MENSWEAR"
    Code "GREATDAD"
  • Expires 5/16/2021
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
