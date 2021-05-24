JCPenney Memorial Day Sale: extra 25% off

New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $75
Take 25% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, and home items via coupon code "2HONOR". Shop Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Home Depot Memorial Day Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping w/ $45
Save on over 17,000 items in all categories. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- Many orders over $45 ship free. (Many under $45 also ship free, as marked.) For oversized items, shipping charges may apply no matter the price, so opt for in-store pickup where available.
Lowe's · 4 days ago
Lowe's Memorial Day Event
Shop Now
free shipping w/ $45
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Nordstrom Rack Clearance
up to 92% off
free shipping w/ $89
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Nordstrom Rack · 1 wk ago
Father's Day Sale at Nordstrom Rack
Shop now
free shipping w/ $89
Shop for the fathers in your life with sales of all kinds. Save up to 65% off outdoor living styles, up to 50% off watches, up to 60% off golf items, activewear from $15, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Tips
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket
$50 $90
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at JCPenney
Tips
- Available in Peach Blush (pictured) in several sizes. (Also available in Black at the same price but in XL only.)
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
