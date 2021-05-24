JCPenney Memorial Day Sale: extra 25% off
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Memorial Day Sale
extra 25% off
free shipping w/ $75

Take 25% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry, and home items via coupon code "2HONOR". Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "2HONOR"
  • Expires 5/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Store Events JCPenney
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register