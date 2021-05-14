JCPenney Memorial Day Furniture & Mattress Sale: up to 50% off + extra 10% off

Coupon code "GREATDAD" takes the extra 10% off this selection of sofas, dining sets, mattresses, dressers, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- For mattresses, shipping adds $75, but orders of $599 or more get free shipping. Most other furniture items take a $30 oversized shipping surcharge.
- Pictured is the Waverley Loveseat for $179 after coupon ($261 off).
Save up to 50% off over 290 items including furniture, decor, bedding, and more. Shop Now at CB2
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
- Pictured is the Alfred Leather Sofa for $1,799 ($500 off).
Choose from 9 mattresses and bag a free $300 Home Depot gift card. Shop Now at Home Depot
- The gift card will arrive by mail 4 to 6 weeks after mattress delivery.
- Pictured is the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $1,699 (low by $300).
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- caster wheels
- 8 slot wine rack
- metal mesh doors
- 36" x 47.2" x 15.7"
- Model: HFW-15700C6
Discounted headboards, bed frames, coffee and end tables, dining chairs, dressers, and much more are included in this selection. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items get free shipping, but opt for in-store pickup to avoid any applicable shipping charges for oversized items.
- Pictured is the Home Decorators Collection Edmund Distressed Walnut Dining Table for $374.50 (half off).
Use coupon code "MENSWEAR" for an extra 40% off men's apparel, accessories, and shoes. For other eligible items, use coupon code "GREATDAD" for up to an extra 25% off on home goods, furniture, electronics, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- St. John's Bay Men's Comfort Stretch 10" Cargo Shorts for $14.39 (pictured, $26 off)
- Opt for store pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Sign In or Register