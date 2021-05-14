JCPenney Memorial Day Furniture & Mattress Sale: up to 50% off + extra 10% off
JCPenney · 34 mins ago
JCPenney Memorial Day Furniture & Mattress Sale
up to 50% off + extra 10% off

Coupon code "GREATDAD" takes the extra 10% off this selection of sofas, dining sets, mattresses, dressers, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney

  • For mattresses, shipping adds $75, but orders of $599 or more get free shipping. Most other furniture items take a $30 oversized shipping surcharge.
  • Pictured is the Waverley Loveseat for $179 after coupon ($261 off).
  • Code "GREATDAD"
  • Expires 6/7/2021
