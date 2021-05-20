JCPenney Lowest Prices of the Season Sale: Save on thousands of deals
New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Lowest Prices of the Season Sale
Save on thousands of deals
free shipping w/ $75

Save up to 40% off plus an extra 10% off furniture, up to 50% off plus an extra 10% off mattresses, up to 50% off home items for memorial day, up to 50% off babies items, up to 70% off clearance, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney

Tips
  • Choose curbside pickup where available to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more. (Oversized items may incur extra charges, and mattress orders of $599 or more get free shipping.)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/24/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Store Events JCPenney
Memorial Day Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register