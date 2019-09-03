Personalize your DealNews Experience
JCPenney takes up to 60% off select items as part of its Labor Day Sale. Plus, take an extra 15% off sitewide, or an extra 20% off orders of $100 or more, via coupon code "FORYOU43". Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95 and free for most orders over $25. Free same-day pickup may also be available.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Levi's men's clearance jeans, with prices starting from $16.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Patagonia continues to take up to 50% off a selection of its men's, women's, and kids' apparel and accessories during its End of Season Sale. Shipping starts at $8.50, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "SALE30" cuts that to $10.61. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $39 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $2 less last month. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Stretch Classic-Fit Flat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drops that to $13.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our July mention at $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
