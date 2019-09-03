New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Labor Day Sale
Up to 60% off + Extra 15% to 20% off
free shipping w/ $99

JCPenney takes up to 60% off select items as part of its Labor Day Sale. Plus, take an extra 15% off sitewide, or an extra 20% off orders of $100 or more, via coupon code "FORYOU43". Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Ship-to-store pickup is also available for $3.95 and free for most orders over $25. Free same-day pickup may also be available.) Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now

  • Coupon code "BLAC43" may also apply for select items.
  • Code "FORYOU43"
  • Expires 9/3/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
