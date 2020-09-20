New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
JCPenney Labor Day Furniture & Mattress Sale
up to 60% off + extra 10% off

Apply coupon code "FAMILY29" to already discounted furniture and mattresses to take an extra 10% off. After the code, mattresses start at $119, living room furniture starts at $33, bedroom furniture starts at $90 and more. Shop Now at JCPenney

  • Code "FAMILY29"
  • Expires 9/20/2020
