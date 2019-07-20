New
JCPenney Home Verona Light-Filtering Grommet-Top Curtain Panel
$7 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Verona Light-Filtering Grommet-Top Curtain Panel in several colors (Mood Indigo pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" drapes that down to $6.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes from 50" x 84" to 50" x 108"
Details
  • Code "BLAC43"
