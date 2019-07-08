New
JCPenney · 35 mins ago
from $3 $10
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Quick-Dri Bath Towels in an array of colors from $2.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $2.03. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (If same-day isn't available, pickup adds $3.95.) That's tied with last July's starting price and is a savings of up to $55. Shop Now
- Washcloth for $2.09
- Hand Towel for $2.79
- Bath Towel for $4.19
- 6pc Bath Towel Set for $17.50
Macy's · 1 day ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Amazon · 5 days ago
DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Suyeng via Amazon offers the DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel in Orange for $13.99. Coupon code "TPAJ72M3" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- microfiber
- UPF 50
- measures 40" x 12"
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Context Bath Towel Set 2-Pack
$8 $26
free shipping
Bluehaze via Rakuten offers the Context 28x55" Bath Towel Set 2-Pack in Turquoise for $10.40. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $8.32. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Value Terry Cotton 10-Piece Towel Set
$14 $17
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Value Terry Cotton 10-Piece Towel Set in several colors (Office Blue pictured) for $13.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $3, although we saw it for $2 less in March. Buy Now
- 4 bath towels
- 2 hand towels
- 4 wash cloths
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
JCPenney · 17 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
$5 $7
free same day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Mens Short Sleeve Polo Shirt in several colors (Prism Pink pictured) for $5. Opt for free same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $2 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a men's polo shirt.) Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
JCPenney · 20 hrs ago
JCPenney Outdoor Oasis Patio Sale
30% off
JCPenney takes up to 70% off a selection of Outdoor Oasis patio furniture, decor, and accessories. Plus, coupon code "BLAC43" cuts an extra 30% off. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or shipping surcharges on larger items. Shop Now
JCPenney · 38 mins ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$14
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $13.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's $3 under our May mention, up to $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
