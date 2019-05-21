JCPenney offers its JCPenney Home Queen True Comfort Premium Raised Air Mattress in Ecom Gray or Gray for $120. Apply coupon code "VALUE7" to drop that to $90. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or pad your order to over $99 to bag free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends May 22. Buy Now